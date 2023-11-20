 Train to Motera leads to unity : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Train to Motera leads to unity

Train to Motera leads to unity

Train to Motera leads to unity

Narender Singh and Gurmer Singh.



Tribune News Service

Rohit Mahajan

Ahmedabad, November 19

The Metro train to Motera, packed to its nooks and crannies, is a babel of different languages and accents, but fans of cricket are united by the cry in Hindi: ‘Jeetega bhai jeetaga, India jeetaga.’ They’re also united by chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ — only the first two words of the national song, to be honest — and ‘Jai Shree Ram’; there’s also the inevitable ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’.

Most of the sloganeering is made in the spirit of fun, not with real feeling or fervour. In fact, many of the travellers to the cricket ground speak English with British or American accents and have given up the Indian passport and sworn allegiance to the Queen or King, or the US flag.

Two men with tricolour turbans are the cynosure of all eyes — they’re the father-son duo Narender Singh and Gurmer Singh, pharmacists from Nottingham. People queue up to get photographed with them, and the Singhs oblige with joy. They’ve spent a bit of money for the last few matches — Rs 1.80 lakh for the tickets to the semifinals and final — and they say it’s been worth it as the experience has been “just incredible”.

“My father moved from the newly-created Pakistan to near Amritsar in 1947, and the same year he came to England,” said the UK-born Narender, who is in his 60s. His dad was practically illiterate and had to labour hard to make a life for himself in the new country; he made sure his children got good education. “I became a pharmacist,” said Narender. His father is no more, but the family is quite comfortable now — Narender travels to India every year and visits Punjab and loves to travel to the hills. The Singhs are certain that India would win the big trophy.

This certainty runs through the train, and becomes stronger as the bogies fill up impossibly by the time it reaches Motera. The Narendra Modi Stadium is awash in blue, in Indian colours, with ‘Kohli’ emblazoned on the back of most shirts, followed by ‘Rohit’; even a stray ‘Dhoni’ is spotted.

People have tales of how they’ve acquired their tickets. A local businessman, Jitesh, bought one for Rs 22,500 just three days ago; Bharat, a student, acquired his for Rs 3,500 a couple of months ago. “When they went up for sale,” he says happily. Auto driver Pawan Kumar relates how he bought 15 tickets for Rs 1,500 each and sold them for up to Rs 7,000 each — he doesn’t regret that he didn’t wait until India reached the final. “I’m happy with what I’ve made, zyada hajam bhi nahin hota,” he said.

Friends Venkatesh and Rishikesh have one ticket between them, but they’re determined to make sure both get in. “See, we know that people are asking for Rs 40,000 for a ticket,” says Venkatesh. “But I’m hopeful that no one would be willing to pay so much.” What’s the highest they’d be willing to pay? “We have Rs 10,000, and that’s the most we’re going to pay.” Sorry lads, Rs 10,000 isn’t likely to take you too far today — certainly not into the stadium.

The stadium fills up steadily, mostly with well-heeled and extremely well-fed types — no surprise, considering the prices of the tickets, the tariffs at the hotels, the airfares. This class, successful in life and full of confidence, brims with certitude — the certainty that the big trophy would be India’s, in the hands of Rohit Sharma tonight.

“Rohit Sharma? Who is he? I haven’t heard the name,” says Harshaben, and Pritiben nods. We’ve spotted the two doing various chores at the ground over three days — dusting the seats for the spectators, cleaning the media toilets, picking up used dishes from tables. They’ve heard of Sachin (Tendulkar) and Sourav (Ganguly), however. They’re amazed when they learn people are willing to pay over Rs 10,000 for one ticket. “I earn Rs 12,000 per month,” says Pritiben. “With Rs 10,000, I could buy rations for over two months!” But she’s a philosopher. “We’re working hard, and God will give us the fruit of our labour,” she says. Indeed.

Pitch invader

Ahmedabad: The unlikeliest of incidents happened today in the 14th over of India’s innings — at a venue crawling with cops, commandos, fire department personnel, National Disaster Response Force officers, ICC officials — a pitch invader managed to break the security cordon! Even more unlikely — in the middle of a highly charged nationalistic crowd which would not be anti-Israel, he managed to raise a voice for Palestinians. He rushed in to Virat Kohli and managed to hug him. His mouth was covered with a mask with Palestinian colours and his shirtfront had the slogan “Stop bombing Palestine”. TNS

#Ahmedabad #Cricket

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

After perfect 10, India meets its waterloo in final; Australia lift sixth ODI world cup title

2
Trending

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's touching act steals the show at India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

3
Punjab

Punjab-born Irish man eyes Guinness record for double ‘Earth Walk’

4
World Cup 2023

Kapil Dev says wasn’t invited for World Cup final, so did not go there

5
India

IAF's first bomber unit and the first to use jet aircraft in combat marks 75 years

6
World Cup 2023 India vs Australia

ICC World Cup final: India score 240 runs against Australia

7
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

8
Entertainment

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023

9
Business

Ousted OpenAI CEO Altman discusses possible return, mulls new AI venture

10
Entertainment

Karisma Kapoor's Amritsar visit was about Golden Temple, positive energy and delicious food

Don't Miss

View All
Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Himachal: Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Top News

Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi

Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi

The city's Air Quality Index stands at 338 at 8 am on Monday

Sixth body recovered in London house fire that killed 5 Hindus

Sixth body recovered in London house fire that killed 5 Indian-origin people

Ratra's husband Aroen Kishen who managed to escape the fire ...

Kingaroos’ giant leap: Billion hopes dashed

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: Billion hopes dashed as Team India fail to sustain winning streak, lose final to Australia

Plans gone awry for Team India

World Cup: Plans gone awry for Team India

'Heartbreaking moment for every fan': Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after team India's loss in World Cup 2023 final

'Heartbreaking moment for every fan': Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after team India's loss in World Cup final


Cities

View All

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

Take action against Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Paramjit Singh Sarna to Akal Takht Jathedar

Martyrs of two World Wars paid tributes at Sultanwind

Finally, direction towers freed of congratulatory messages

Phone seized from Sidhu Moosewala case suspect in Goindwal Sahib jail

144 FIRs registered in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

Gynae ward incident: Police seek details from PGI authorities

Cricket fans in Chandigarh disheartened

49 species of migratory birds identified, no waterfowl

Open House: What measures can be taken in future to enforce restrictions on bursting of crackers?

Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi

Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi

Delhi eases restrictions as air pollution levels improve

Take action against Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Paramjit Singh Sarna to Akal Takht Jathedar

Delhi L-G ‘refuses’ to consider Bamnoli land acquisition report

Devotees throng Yamuna ghats in Delhi for Chhath Puja

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey meet: Ludhiana, Shahbad Markanda schools win opening ties, secure 3 points each

Handball title clash today in Nawanshahr

Chhath Puja: Over 40,000 migrants offer ‘ark’ to setting sun in Phagwara

Open House: What were the reasons for the worsening of AQI after Diwali?

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Cops quiz workers in Ludhiana hosiery unit owner kidnapping case

Farmer unions say land ‘forcibly’ acquired for NHAI re-occupied

2 held after youth dies of drug overdose

SHO suspended for ‘failure’ to control crime

Ministers inaugurate road development projects

Ministers inaugurate road development projects in Sanaur

Chhath Puja celebrated at Patiala Locomotive Works