Trials for Worlds to go ahead: Bajwa

PTI

New Delhi, August 24

The trials to select the Indian wrestling team for the upcoming World Championships will go ahead as scheduled on August 25-26 despite the world governing body (UWW) suspending the Wrestling Federation of India for not conducting elections on time.

The suspension means that the Indian grapplers will not be able to compete under the Indian flag in the World Championships in Belgrade in September.

The IOA-constituted ad hoc panel chief, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, said that the trials will be held as per schedule in Patiala in all the 10 weight categories in the men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s sections. “(The trials will go ahead), as per schedule,” Bajwa said.

Another ad hoc committee member, Gian Singh, expressed his displeasure with the way things were being handled by the committee members.