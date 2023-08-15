Trials for wrestling Worlds in Patiala on August 26-27

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

The ad hoc body appointed to run the Wrestling Federation of India has finally taken a call on holding the trials for the World Championships.

The ad hoc body was reluctant to take a call on the trials as the idea was to leave that decision to the new body after the WFI elections. However, with the elections getting postponed again, the body led by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa sent out a communication about the trials today.

The trials for 10 weight categories in freestyle, female wrestling and Greco-Roman will be held on August 26-27 at NIS Patiala. The World Championships will be held in Belgrade in September.

The ad hoc body had earlier announced plans to hold the trials between August 10 and 15. However, with a few of the junior wrestlers, including Antim Panghal, complaining about direct entries to both Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia for the Asian Games, the body took a step back.

It then wrote to the United World Wrestling (UWW), asking permission to send late entries for the World Championships. UWW denied this request. This coupled with the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order to stay the August 12 elections, Bajwa had no other option but to announce the trial dates.

Controversy 2.0

With the controversy involving the direct entries to Bajrang and Vinesh during the Asian Games trials not yet dying down, a similar unrest is expected in Patiala as a few wrestlers are already expecting the duo to miss the trials. “If Bajrang and Vinesh do not take part in the trials, their names should be withdrawn from the Asian Games as well,” coach Mahavir Singh told The Tribune. “They have not fought in competition for almost a year. And it would mean they are not match-fit,” he added.