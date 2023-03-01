 Triple-jumper Aishwarya banned for 4 years for using ‘anabolic steroid’ : The Tribune India

Triple-jumper Aishwarya banned for 4 years for using ‘anabolic steroid’

Gets time till March 6 to file appeal against the ban

Triple-jumper Aishwarya banned for 4 years for using ‘anabolic steroid’

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 1

India’s top triple-jumper Aishwarya Babu has been banned by the National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) disciplinary panel for four years for using a prohibited anabolic steroid.

The 25-year-athlete was dropped from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022, along with sprinter S Dhanalakshmi, after testing positive for the steroid, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list.

Aishwarya has time till March 6 to file an appeal against the ban after receiving the ban notice from NADA’s Appeal Panel on February 13.

The athlete, who had tested positive for Ostarine—a drug that falls in the category of selective androgen receptor modulator (SRAM) -- was tested during the National Inter-State Championships on June 13 and 14, last year in Chennai.

Aishwarya had won the triple jump gold in the championships with a national record-breaking lunge of 14.14 metres.

Having been provisionally suspended in July last year, Aishwarya has already served six months of her four-year ban.

NADA said the substance Aishwarya used was an “anabolic steroid” listed under WADA’s 2022 prohibited. It added that the athlete had not taken a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for it.

Aishwarya had said in her submission that she “did not take any prohibited substance in order to enhance” her performance.

The athlete added that she had suffered an injury in the past when her shoulder had dislocated while lifting weights in the gym in February 2021.

She took treatment and recovered from this injury.

Aishwarya added that in the run-up to the National Inter-state Championships, she pushed herself too much, which led her to the “painful discomfort on the same place (shoulder)”.

Fearing her injury might resurface if she “continues her training with same vigour”, she discussed this issue with her colleague, Jagdish, who is also an athlete. Jagdish suggested her to take Ostarine tablet claiming that it is completely safe and would help her get rid of the pain and heal the muscle.

NADA’s disciplinary panel questioned why Aishwarya did not approach a hospital or a registered medical practitioner for treatment, adding that the athlete “totally disregarded the rule and took Ostarine tablets on advice of her colleague.”

“In view of the facts, circumstances, precedents and rules, it is held that the athlete has violated Article 2.1 & 2.2 of the NADA ADR (Anti-Doping Regulations), 2021. She is hereby sanctioned with an ineligibility of four years. The period of ineligibility shall commence from the date of provisional suspension, i.e, 18.07.2022,” the disciplinary panel said.

“It shall be noted that the athlete has failed to satisfy the panel that the ADRV (Anti-Doping Rule Violation) was non-intentional as per Article 10.2.1.1 of the NADA ADR, 2021.

“The athlete is hereby disqualified of all of the individual results obtained in the said event with all consequences, including forfeiture of all medals, points and prizes,” it added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia resigns after SC refuses to entertain his petition

2
Punjab

Amritsar Commissioner of Police among 18 officers shifted by Punjab govt

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision

4
Nation

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

5
Trending

Watch: Video of 2 Gurugram men pilfering flower pots decorated for G20 conference goes viral, FIR registered

6
Punjab

Army personnel injured after being pushed from moving train for resisting snatching bid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

7
Delhi

'Not me, but you are target', Manish Sisodia writes in resignation letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal

8
Punjab

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

9
Chandigarh

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

10
Nation

Tamil Nadu man shot dead in Sydney by Australian police

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar told his British counterpart that all entities op...

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

Licence suspended over violation of laws, say officials

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...


Cities

View All

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

Panel formed to probe anomalies in printing Sikh religious literature

Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal's resignation

Fire breaks out at factory in north Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

Chhawla gangrape-murder case: SC to decide pleas seeking review of verdict acquitting 3 death row convicts

Instal CCTV in police stations; comply with SC directions: Delhi HC

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Public toilet built under Smart City Mission in pathetic state

Deed writer caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Drugs worth lakhs incinerated by cops

Man climbs atop MC office building, threatens suicide

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Panchayat fund scam: VB's lookout circular against ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala