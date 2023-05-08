Triple jumper Praveen breaks national record

PTI

New Delhi, May 7

Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel shattered the national record and breached the 2023 World Championships qualifying standard while Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary set the men’s and women’s 5000m national marks, respectively.

Chithravel jumped 17.37 metres to finish on top of podium at the V Prueba de Confrontacion, a World Athletics Category F event, in Havana on Saturday. He bettered the earlier record of 17.30m set by Renjith Maheswary in 2016. The 21-year-old also breached the qualifying standard of 17.20m for the Budapest World Championships.

Meanwhile, Sable and Chaudhary, both 28, bettered the old national records at the Sound Running Track Festival, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Level event, in Los Angeles on Saturday. Sable clocked 13 minutes, 19.30 seconds to better his own record of 13:25.65 as he finished 12th in the race. Chaudhary clocked 15:10.35 for a ninth-place finish, breaking the earlier national mark of 15:15.89 which had remained for 13 years in the name of Preeja Sreedharan.