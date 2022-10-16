Triple treat as Sidhu wins double gold, Esha puts icing on cake

New Delhi, October 15
Even as Shiva Narwal finished eighth in the men’s 10 metre air pistol final, India’s junior team kept the foot on the gas by picking up three gold medals at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo today.
Chandigarh shooter Udhayveer Singh Sidhu won the gold in the junior men’s 25m and standard pistol categories, while Esha Singh won the gold in the junior women’s 25m pistol category.
Sidhu shot a total of 580 points after the precision and rapid-fire rounds to win the gold in 25m pistol. His nearest rival, Italy’s Matteo Mastrovalerio, finished second with a 579. China’s Liu Yangpan won bronze with a 577. In the standard pistol, Sidhu shot a 568 to edge out Yangpan, who scored 567. India’s Sameer won the bronze medal on the countback after totalling 567 points.
In the junior women’s 25m pistol competition, Singh, shot a 581 to qualify in the fourth place for the ranking round. Her second-place finish in the ranking match saw her through to the final medal round. The 17-year-old Hyderabad girl showed her class as she kept the lead to win the gold. She had 29 hits against China’s Feng Sixuan’s 25 to finish atop the podium. Hungary’s Miriam Jako won the bronze medal.
Tejaswini Sawant bagged the country’s second bronze medal in the junior women’s 25m standard pistol competition with a 557.
Among the other Indians in the fray, Naveen finished ninth, while Sidhu’s twin brother Vijayveer shot a 579 to finish 19th.
In the women’s 10m air pistol, Rhythm Sangwan finished 17th with a score of 576. Yuvika Tomar and Palak finished 25th and 50th, respectively, after scoring 574 and 568.
