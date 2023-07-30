Triple treat for Lalremsiami as India win

PTI

Barcelona, July 29

Forward Lalremsiami slammed a hat-trick to hand the Indian women’s team a comfortable 3-0 win over England in the ongoing 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament here today.

Lalremsiami starred for India, scoring in the 13th, 17th and 56th minutes of the match.

This was India’s first win of the tour after drawing their previous two matches against England (1-1) and Spain (2-2).

Having remained unbeaten so far, India will march into the final against Spain tomorrow as the table-toppers.

The proceedings began with England launching speedy attacks, while the Indian team worked calmly to stitch together an effective structure that would yield results.

First, it was Neha Goyal who worked a brilliant attempt on goal but it was well-defended by the English defence.

A few minutes later, a long pass by Deep Grace Ekka from deep was swiftly deflected into the goal by Lalremsiami for the opening goal. That gave India the momentum going into the the next three quarters.

