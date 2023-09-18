Trossard seals Arsenal win, Chelsea held 0-0

LIVERPOOL, September 17

Arsenal claimed their first Premier League win at Everton for six years as Leandro Trossard’s second-half strike proved enough to secure the points today.

Everton, still without a win this season, had managed to frustrate the visitors who had a Gabriel Martinelli goal ruled out for offside via VAR in the first period.

But the Londoners were eventually rewarded for their domination as Trossard’s shot cannoned in off the post after a clever build-up in the 69th minute.

Unbeaten Arsenal joined Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on 13 points from five games, two points behind leaders Manchester City who have a 100% record.

Earlier, Chelsea’s much-vaunted attack failed to fire again as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, the second Premier League game in a row in which the Blues have failed to score.

Barcelona hammer Betis

Barcelona: Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo scored after making their first starts for Barcelona in a 5-0 rout of Real Betis in the Spanish league.

Felix opened the scoring on Saturday and Cancelo capped the biggest win so far this season for the defending champions. — AP