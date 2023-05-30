Trying to find second wind

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

The Jantar Mantar site where the protesting wrestlers had organised a dharna for 36 days sported a deserted look today, but the wrestlers are busy trying to strategies their next move.

Several wrestlers — including the internationally acclaimed Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik — were detained yesterday when they were on their way to the new Parliament building for a mahila mahapanchayat to protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. After being released by Delhi Police late on Sunday evening, the wrestlers have started fresh consultations to resume their protest.

While Sakshi has stayed back in her official Railways quarters here, Bajrang and Vinesh are in Haryana to speak to community elders about how to resurrect the protest and seek justice in their sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan.

After a series of meetings among the wrestlers, some coaches and their lawyer Narendra Hooda, the wrestlers are yet to announce their next plan of action.

The three top wrestlers and their supporters were detained at Jantar Mantar yesterday after they broke through the barricades to advance towards the new parliament building. The police has filed FIRs under various sections of the IPC for rioting and destruction of public property.

Dictatorship in country?

Bajrang and Vinesh are avoiding the media, and Sakshi was the only one to speak out today. The Rio Olympics bronze medallist took a dig at Delhi Police for their swift action against the wrestlers.

“It took them seven days to register the FIR against Brij Bhushan while they took less then seven hours to file complaints against us. Is there dictatorship in this country?” she said.

She said the wrestlers would announce their future plans once the dust settles down. “We are too disturbed as of now. We will let you now if we decide something,” she told reporters.

The wrestlers have been assured by their lawyer that all charges laid against them are bailable.

The wrestlers are worried as they fear that Delhi Police has put them under surveillance. They allege that Delhi Police vehicles have been tailing their cars since Sunday night.

“Wrestlers met at a house last night and at least two police vehicles could be seen there. In fact, they were being tailed from the moment they were released,” said a source.

Vinesh released a video footage on social media, apparently showing her car being followed by police when she was travelling in Haryana.