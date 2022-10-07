TT Team World C'ships: China toy with India

Chengdu: India’s campaign at the World Table Tennis Championships ended today following the men’s team’s pre-quarterfinals 0-3 defeat to China here.

Zurich

Brazil will be top-ranked team at World Cup in Qatar

Brazil will go to this year’s World Cup as the top-rated team after extending their lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released today. Argentina stayed at No. 3 and 2018 World Cup champions France are still at No. 4.

Ostrava

Top-ranked Swiatek, Kvitova reach quarters at Agel Open

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals of the Agel Open after Ajla Tomljanovic retired with an injury during the second set of their second-round match. In other key results, Petra Kvitova upset Paula Badosa 7-6(4) 6-4. Elena Rybakina rallied to eliminate Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-7(5) 6-4 7-5.

Astana (Kazakhstan)

Djokovic races past Cristian Garin in Astana Open

Novak Djokovic delivered an ominous opening display at the Astana Open, breezing past Cristian Garin in a 6-1 6-1 win just 62 minutes. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios registered a 3-6 6-2 6-2 win over Kamil Majchrzak to reach the quarterfinals of the Japan Open today. Agencies