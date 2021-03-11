Tvesa, Diksha and Sharma miss cut at Scandinavian

Gothenburg (sweden): India’s Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik and Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed golf. After a first-round 76, Sharma shot a 71 in the second but was still T-115, while Dagar shot a 74 and Malik shot a 76-78.

New Delhi

Chateauroux 2022 World Cup: Lekhara wins 2nd gold

Young Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara won her second gold medal at the ongoing Chateauroux 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in France today. Lekhara shot 458.3 in the R8-women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 finals.

Stavanger (Norway)

Norway Chess: Anand settles for third place

India legend Viswanathan Anand scored a win over Aryan Tari in the ninth and final round to finish third in the Norway Chess, won by world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. Meanwhile, young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa emerged the winner in the Norway Chess Group A open chess with 7.5 points from nine rounds.

Nottingham

Mitchell’s 190 leads New Zealand to imposing total

England finally broke through New Zealand’s charge led by Daryl Mitchell, as the tourists were all out for 553 in their first innings of the second Test. agencies