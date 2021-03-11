Tvesa, Diksha and Sharma miss cut at Scandinavian

Gothenburg (sweden): India’s Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik and Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed golf. After a first-round 76, Sharma shot a 71 in the second but was still T-115, while Dagar shot a 74 and Malik shot a 76-78.
New Delhi
Chateauroux 2022 World Cup: Lekhara wins 2nd gold
Young Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara won her second gold medal at the ongoing Chateauroux 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in France today. Lekhara shot 458.3 in the R8-women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 finals.
Stavanger (Norway)
Norway Chess: Anand settles for third place
India legend Viswanathan Anand scored a win over Aryan Tari in the ninth and final round to finish third in the Norway Chess, won by world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. Meanwhile, young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa emerged the winner in the Norway Chess Group A open chess with 7.5 points from nine rounds.
Nottingham
Mitchell’s 190 leads New Zealand to imposing total
England finally broke through New Zealand’s charge led by Daryl Mitchell, as the tourists were all out for 553 in their first innings of the second Test. agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister
General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable
The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...
Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad
Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...
Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...
Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum
Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...