Tvesa Malik makes a strong start, lies T-4th

Cape Town: Indian golfer Tvesa Malik got off to a fine start but was unable to build on it as she finished the first round at 1-under 73 to be tied-fourth at the Ladies Open here. Tvesa, the winner of the Ladies Challenge last month, raced to 4-under after her first nine holes but then dropped three shots on her second nine to share the fourth spot with five other golfers. Scotland’s Kylie Henry (69) led the field at 5-under.

New Delhi

Mental conditioning coach to help hockey team in Paris

Hockey India has hired renowned South African mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton to assist the men’s national team in the Paris Olympics. Upton, who played a role in India winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup, was also there when the hockey team won gold medals at last year’s Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games.

“He will be with us in Australia (for Test series). For sure he will be there for Olympics with us,” chief coach Craig Fulton said.

Shillong

Lajong leave Real Kashmir frustrated with late equaliser

Shillong Lajong FC caused a massive dent to Real Kashmir FC’s I-League title chase as they found a last-gasp equaliser to hold their opponents 1-1. For Kashmir, Adnan Ayub scored in the 11th minute, before Renan Paulino netted the leveller in added time. Real are third with 37 points.

Jeddah

Al-Hilal win 28th straight game to set record

Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal set a world record for a top-tier team by winning their 28th straight game with a 2-0 victory over Al-Ittihad to reach the Asian Champions League semifinals. The 18-time Saudi champions broke the previous recognised record of 27 straight wins set by The New Saints in the 2016-17 season. The Welsh team took the mark from the great Ajax team inspired by Johan Cruyff in 1971-72.

Kochi

ISL: Mohun Bagan beat Kerala in 7-goal thriller

Mohun Bagan continued their incredible run of form with a 4-3 victory against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League. The Yellow Army was dealt with only the second loss in their last 10 games at home as the Mariners went level with first-placed Mumbai City FC. — Agencies