Tvesa stays in fourth place after shooting 3-under

Cape Town

India’s Tvesa Malik carded a 3-under 71 to stay in tied-fourth place in the Ladies Open here. Tvesa was 4-under for two rounds with one more day to go. Tvesa, who made six birdies and three bogeys, is four shots behind leader Kylie Henry of Scotland.

New Delhi

Fouaad to compete in five events ahead of Olympics

Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza will compete in five competitions as part of his preparation for the Paris Olympics after his proposal was approved by the Sports Ministry. The 32-year-old is currently the first reserve in the group rankings and second reserve in the world rankings for Paris. The Mission Olympic Cell also approved racewalker Priyanka Goswami’s proposal towards training in Australia.

Margao

ISL: FC Goa register 2-1 win against Bengaluru FC

FC Goa notched up a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC to climb to the third spot in the points table in the Indian Super League. The Gaurs now have 36 points from 19 games. Bengaluru are eighth with 21 points.

Miami

Champions Cup: Messi, Suarez score in Miami win

Early goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi propelled Inter Miami to a 3-1 win over Nashville SC in Fort Lauderdale, sending the Herons through to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Miami won the double-leg tie 5-3. Agencies