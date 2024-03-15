Tvesa stays in fourth place after shooting 3-under

Cape Town
India’s Tvesa Malik carded a 3-under 71 to stay in tied-fourth place in the Ladies Open here. Tvesa was 4-under for two rounds with one more day to go. Tvesa, who made six birdies and three bogeys, is four shots behind leader Kylie Henry of Scotland.
New Delhi
Fouaad to compete in five events ahead of Olympics
Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza will compete in five competitions as part of his preparation for the Paris Olympics after his proposal was approved by the Sports Ministry. The 32-year-old is currently the first reserve in the group rankings and second reserve in the world rankings for Paris. The Mission Olympic Cell also approved racewalker Priyanka Goswami’s proposal towards training in Australia.
Margao
ISL: FC Goa register 2-1 win against Bengaluru FC
FC Goa notched up a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC to climb to the third spot in the points table in the Indian Super League. The Gaurs now have 36 points from 19 games. Bengaluru are eighth with 21 points.
Miami
Champions Cup: Messi, Suarez score in Miami win
Early goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi propelled Inter Miami to a 3-1 win over Nashville SC in Fort Lauderdale, sending the Herons through to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Miami won the double-leg tie 5-3. Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’: Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Mann over private business remarks
Sukhbir says have sent legal notice to Punjab CM over allega...