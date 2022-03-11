Twitter tears into Australian ex-cricketer Ian Healy for saying 'Warne's death didn't surprise me'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

The news of cricketer Shane Warne's recent death shocked people. And a comment made by a former Australian cricketer has not gone down well with his fans.

Warne died on March 4 at the age of 52. Ian Healy, the former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman, said the cricketer’s death did not surprise him as he did not take care of his body.

"An early passing didn't surprise me for Warnie. He didn't look after his body that well. He yo-yoed up and down,"

Healy told The Today Show, "He didn't put much sunscreen on. I thought it would have become skin issues for him over time, but not at 52. And he would have been full of beans right to the end, I bet."

Can’t Believe Shane was taken so young, RIP!! Maybe Ian Healy shouldn’t make comments of the passing of such a great player, a much more successful cricketer than he will be remembered for pic.twitter.com/3WatDQ89Jl — Bwild (@BeWild83) March 5, 2022

The remarks have angered fans on Twitter, who were not at all happy with them.

Below are a few tweets in reaction to his remarks.

Disappointed in Ian Healy’s comments re: “not surprised Warnie died young.” Really, Heals? You couldn’t have kept that one to yourself for now as the Warne family grieve whilst digesting this shocking news?!



Read the room. Do better.#RIPShaneWarne #cricket — TGB (@ThatGongBloke) March 5, 2022

Cricket legend Ian Healy says Shane Warne was ‘needy’ and insecure https://t.co/mp2cvYxz2k pic.twitter.com/p4JWkQXOyI — Jacquelyn Shead (@jacquelynshead) March 9, 2022

Ian Healy, pull your head in. The time to make a claim that you were “right” here is ill-timed, and one of those times when it is best left unsaid. Say it to yourself.#RIPShaneWarne https://t.co/E9Z8bdP77c pic.twitter.com/0KEarKlZ3E — TGB (@ThatGongBloke) March 6, 2022

‘Shameful’: Indian legend slammed for ‘ordinary’ Warne claim



👉 https://t.co/khHkHFNFlD pic.twitter.com/SgYBW8Ktf0 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 6, 2022

Shane Warne's former teammate and good friend Ian Healy said while he is devastated by the news of his friend's death, an early passing "didn't surprise" him.https://t.co/uIpyQzEs1t — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) March 5, 2022

Unhealthy diet, party lifestyle, look at Ian Healys comments stating he wasnt surprised Warne passed away early. This is more common than we know, it's just a "shock' because he was a well known sportsperson. — Santosh Rathod 🇦🇺 🇺🇦 (@santoshr123) March 5, 2022

