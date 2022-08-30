Twitterati chides Harbhajan Singh for laughing and not calling out Shahid Afridi when ex Pak all-rounder said ‘no one in Indian team likes Gambhir’

Chandigarh, August 30
Veteran Indian cricketer and now AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh is drawing social media ire after he burst into laughter when his counterpart Shahid Afridi, during a TV debate, said entire Indian team dislike Gautam Gambhir.
There was an occasion when Gambhir and Afridi got into a verbal spat on the ground. Lately Afridi had participated in a TV debate with his fellow panellist as Harbhajan Singh where he took a dig at Gambhir citing his heated exchange with him once.
It’s such a shame that both @vikrantgupta73 & @harbhajan_singh instead of countering Shahid Afridi, were laughing along when he was mocking a fellow Indian @GautamGambhir. Try this with Afridi for a fellow Pakistani !! pic.twitter.com/K9J9qgehvN— Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) August 29, 2022
“It’s not like I have had a fight with any of the Indian players. Yes, sometimes there are some arguments with Gautam Gambhir on social media. And I think that Gautam is a sort of character which no one likes even in the Indian team,” Afridi said as he talked about his relationship with the Indian players.
Since the video got viral, twitterati is unanimously slamming Harbhajan Singh for not supporting his teammate while Afridi was being critical of him. He in fact laughed loudly to give his nod to what Afridi believes in this context.
These guys are losers and disgrace…— Shrinivas (@Shriapple) August 29, 2022
Besharm hi hai dono. Enjoying mocking of fellow Indian.— Swami (@Swami1265) August 29, 2022
Both are shameless.Would have been better had ex cricketer n journalist given back there n there itself.— Rohit Kumbhojkar 🇮🇳 (@ROHITKUMBHOJKAR) August 29, 2022
The saddest people in India yesterday were these two guys. Specially @harbhajan_singh.— tewatia banne sa (@kanha123) August 29, 2022
Shame— Tripti🇮🇳 (@Tripti22651519) August 29, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...