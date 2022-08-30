Twitterati chides Harbhajan Singh for laughing and not calling out Shahid Afridi when ex Pak all-rounder said ‘no one in Indian team likes Gambhir’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 30

Veteran Indian cricketer and now AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh is drawing social media ire after he burst into laughter when his counterpart Shahid Afridi, during a TV debate, said entire Indian team dislike Gautam Gambhir.

There was an occasion when Gambhir and Afridi got into a verbal spat on the ground. Lately Afridi had participated in a TV debate with his fellow panellist as Harbhajan Singh where he took a dig at Gambhir citing his heated exchange with him once.

It’s such a shame that both @vikrantgupta73 & @harbhajan_singh instead of countering Shahid Afridi, were laughing along when he was mocking a fellow Indian @GautamGambhir. Try this with Afridi for a fellow Pakistani !! pic.twitter.com/K9J9qgehvN — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) August 29, 2022

“It’s not like I have had a fight with any of the Indian players. Yes, sometimes there are some arguments with Gautam Gambhir on social media. And I think that Gautam is a sort of character which no one likes even in the Indian team,” Afridi said as he talked about his relationship with the Indian players.

Since the video got viral, twitterati is unanimously slamming Harbhajan Singh for not supporting his teammate while Afridi was being critical of him. He in fact laughed loudly to give his nod to what Afridi believes in this context.

