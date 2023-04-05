Two-time CWG winner Sanjita gets 4-year ban

New Delhi, April 4

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion weightlifter Sanjita Chanu has been handed a four-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) disciplinary panel for failing a dope test last year.

The 29-year-old had tested positive for an anabolic steroid — Drostanolone Metabolite — that features in the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list. Her dope sample was collected on September 30, 2022, during the National Games in Gujarat.

“.... it is held that the athlete has violated Article 2.1 & 2.2 of the NADA ADR, 2021, she is hereby sanctioned with an ineligibility of four (04) years as per Article 10.2.1 of the NADA ADR, 2021,” the three-member disciplinary panel of NADA, headed by Chaitanya Mahajan, said in the order.

Sanjita’s ban will commence from November 12, 2022, the date of her provisional suspension.

“The period of ineligibility shall commence from the date of provisional suspension i.e. 12.11.2022. It shall be noted that the athlete has failed to satisfy the panel that the ADRV was non-intentional as per Article 10.2.1.1 of the NADA ADR, 2023,” the order further stated.

This is a huge setback for Sanjita as she will be stripped of the National Games silver medal. “As per Article 10.10 of the NADA ADR, 2021, the athlete is hereby disqualified of all of the individual results obtained in the said event with all consequences, including forfeiture of all medals, points and prizes since 30-09-2022,” the order read.

Sanjita, who represented herself in the disciplinary panel hearings, could not be reached for her comments.

The Manipuri has the option of appealing against the decision of the disciplinary panel. She can do that by approaching the appeals panel of the NADA within 21 days of receipt of the decision. — PTI

Sanjita’s feats

Won gold in the 48kg category ahead of Mirabai Chanu at the 2014 CWG

Crowned 53kg category champion in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast.

