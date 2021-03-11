Former Australia cricketer Symonds dies in car crash

Sydney, May 15

Former Australian Test cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has died following a car accident in Queensland, Cricket Australia confirmed today. Symonds was aged 46.

Police said the accident occurred in Hervey Range, 50 km from Townsville on Saturday night. The car Symonds was driving left the road and rolled, according to a police statement, which described it as a single vehicle incident.

“Australian cricket has lost another of its very best,” said Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson in a statement. “Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history. He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends.”

Symonds was a member of Australia’s World Cup-winning teams in 2003 and 2007 and appeared in 198 ODIs in addition to 26 Tests from 2004 to 2008.

Known for his swashbuckling middle-order batting displays, he was an accomplished all-rounder who could bowl both off-spin and medium-pace.

“Everyone had him earmarked as a white-ball player,” former teammate Mark Taylor said.

“He wanted to prove to the world he could play Test cricket and he did that way. He was just an entertainer. He wanted to go out there and have fun and play the game he remembered to play it as a kid. At times he got in trouble for not going to training or maybe having a few too many beers... but that is the way he lived his life and the way he wanted to play his cricket also.”

Symonds’ death occurred with Australian cricket still coming to terms with the passing of all-time greats Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, who both died in March. — Reuters

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. This really hurts. Adam Gilchrist

Look after yourself up there great man, I loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Darren Lehmann

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul. Harbhajan Singh

Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians. Sachin Tendulkar