U-17 girls hit Jordan for 7

PTI

Zarqa (Jordan), February 6

Shilji Shaji scored four goals as India’s U-17 women’s team thrashed Jordan 7-0 in a friendly match here today.

Shaji struck in the 2nd, 37th, 74th and 76th minutes while Manisha Kumari (13th), Pooja (18th) and Sanjana (90th+1st) were the other goalscorers at the Prince Mohammed Stadium.

The Young Tigresses are preparing for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup, which is set to take place next year. This was the first international match the newly-assembled squad played after they set camp in Chennai last month.