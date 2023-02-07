U-17 girls hit Jordan for 7

Zarqa (Jordan), February 6
Shilji Shaji scored four goals as India’s U-17 women’s team thrashed Jordan 7-0 in a friendly match here today.
Shaji struck in the 2nd, 37th, 74th and 76th minutes while Manisha Kumari (13th), Pooja (18th) and Sanjana (90th+1st) were the other goalscorers at the Prince Mohammed Stadium.
The Young Tigresses are preparing for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup, which is set to take place next year. This was the first international match the newly-assembled squad played after they set camp in Chennai last month.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye
PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...