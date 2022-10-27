U-17 World Cup: Colombia set up final date with Spain

Margao, October 26
Defending champions Spain beat Germany 1-0 here today to set up the summit clash against Colombia in the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup. Lucia Corrales scored the winner in the 90th minute.
The final will be played in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
Spain had beaten Mexico 2-1 in the 2018 final. They had finished runners-up to Japan in 2014 and third in 2010 and 2016.
In the first semifinal, Colombia beat Nigeria 6-5 via a dramatic penalty shootout to become the first South American country to make it to the final of the age-group showpiece event.
