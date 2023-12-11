U-19 Asia Cup: Azan, Zeeshan lead Pak to 8-wicket win against India

PTI

Dubai, December 10

Pakistan rode on a classy unbeaten century from Azan Awais to beat arch-rivals India by eight wickets in the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup here today.

India managed a mediocre 259/9 in 50 overs, largely due to a late surge by Sachin Dhas, who smashed three sixes in his 42-ball 58. Skipper Uday Saharan (60 off 98 balls) and opener Adarsh Singh (62 off 81 balls) couldn’t force the pace, adding only 93 runs in 20 overs. Sarfaraz Khan’s younger brother Musheer (2) couldn’t repeat the performance of the opening game. Pakistan’s right-arm medium pacer Mohammed Zeeshan took 4/46.

In reply, Pakistan romped home in just 47 overs with southpaw Azan anchoring the chase, scoring a patient 105 not out off 130 balls with 10 fours. He first added 110 for the second wicket with opener Shazaib Khan (63 off 88 balls) and another 125 in just 19.1 overs with Saad Baig, who smashed an unbeaten 68 off just 51 balls with eight fours and one six.

Saharan used as many as seven bowlers but only off-spinner Murugan Abhishek picked up the wickets.

India will play their final group match on Tuesday against Nepal and need to win it in order to qualify for the semifinals.

Brief scores: India 259/9 (Adarsh 62, Saharan 60, Dhas 58, Zeeshan 4/46); Pakistan 263/2 in 47 overs (Azan 105*, Baig 68*, Shazaib 63; Abhishek 2/55).

