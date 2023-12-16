U-19 Asia Cup: India beaten, UAE stun Pak

PTI

Dubai, December 15

A fiery spell from left-arm pacer Maruf Mridha and a counterpunching fifty from Ariful Islam helped Bangladesh score a four-wicket win over India to reach the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup here today.

On a double-paced pitch, India’s batters struggled to get going before being bundled out for 188 in 42.4 overs, with Musheer Khan (50) and Murugan Abhishek (62) doing all the scoring for them. Maruf took 4/41 to give early jolts to India. Despite some jitters, Bangladesh went over the line in 42.5 overs with Islam (94 off 90 balls) negating the Indian charge with an engaging innings.

In the first semifinal, UAE shocked Pakistan by 11 runs. UAE made 193 all out largely thanks to a 55 off 57 balls by captain Aayan Khan and a 46 off 70 balls by opener Aryansh Sharma. They then bowled out Pakistan for 182.

#Bangladesh #Dubai