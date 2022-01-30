U-19 WC: Oz beat Pakistan to reach Super League semis

North Sound (Antigua)

Powered by fine top-order batting, Australia became the third side to enter the ICC Under-19 World Cup Super League semifinals following a comprehensive 119-run win over Pakistan here. They joined England and Afghanistan in the semis. Elsewhere, the UAE recorded one of the greatest results in their history as they beat West Indies by 82 runs in the Plate semifinals in Trinidad.

Bengaluru

PKL: Dabang Delhi beat Gujarat Giants 41-22

Dabang Delhi KC thrashed Gujarat Giants 41-22 in a Pro Kabaddi League game here today. Defenders Manjeet Chhillar and Krishan scored ‘High 5s’ for the Delhi side who moved to the top of the points table with the result.

Boca Rio (US)

Aditi cards even par, stays in top-5 at Gainbridge on LPGA

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a sedate even-par 72 in the second round to slip to tied-5th at the Gainbridge LPGA here. There were no fireworks from Aditi, who after a six-under 66 on the first day, slipped two places on Friday. Meanwhile, Anirban Lahiri stayed at tied-62nd after an even-par 72 in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Agencies