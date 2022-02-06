U-19 World Cup: Dinesh Bana’s finishing six reminds internet of MS Dhoni

Chandigarh, February 6
India U-19 wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana’s winning shot reminds the internet of a legendary wicketkeeper—former India skipper MS Dhoni.
Bana’s last six swung the title in India’s favour, much like Dhoni’s last shot in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. And what’s more, much like Captain Cool, as Dhoni was affectionately called, Bana keeps wickets for his team.
To put this in context, Team India lifted its fifth U19 World Cup title on Saturday, beating England by four wickets in the final of the latest edition at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
ICC felt much the same. Taking to Instagram, ICC likened Bana's shot to Dhoni's.
"Where have we seen this ending before?" ICC captioned the video on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Indian wicketkeeper finishing a world cup final with a six:— aryan saharan (@AryanSaharan10) February 5, 2022
Then - MS Dhoni (ODI WC 2011)
Now - Dinesh Bana (U19 WC 2022)
U19 World Cup #U19WorldCup #IndiaU19 #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/xssSA2DQ9y
India's U-19 Star Finisher Dinesh Bana's Insta story. pic.twitter.com/HGMZKuIX6X— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 6, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92
Two-day national mourning, state funeral for the singing leg...
India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever
She breathed her last at ripe 92 but she lives as much in he...
An artiste born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar
'Nightingale of India' started her career at the age of 13 i...
PM Narendra Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar's funeral
He's scheduled to land in Mumbai at 4:15 pm and make his way...
Rahul Gandhi heads to Ludhiana ahead of expected announcement on CM candidate
Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others; ‘All w...