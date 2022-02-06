U-19 World Cup: Dinesh Bana’s finishing six reminds internet of MS Dhoni

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 6

India U-19 wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana’s winning shot reminds the internet of a legendary wicketkeeper—former India skipper MS Dhoni.

Bana’s last six swung the title in India’s favour, much like Dhoni’s last shot in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. And what’s more, much like Captain Cool, as Dhoni was affectionately called, Bana keeps wickets for his team.

To put this in context, Team India lifted its fifth U19 World Cup title on Saturday, beating England by four wickets in the final of the latest edition at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

ICC felt much the same. Taking to Instagram, ICC likened Bana's shot to Dhoni's.

"Where have we seen this ending before?" ICC captioned the video on Instagram.

Indian wicketkeeper finishing a world cup final with a six:



Then - MS Dhoni (ODI WC 2011)

Now - Dinesh Bana (U19 WC 2022)

U19 World Cup #U19WorldCup #IndiaU19 #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/xssSA2DQ9y — aryan saharan (@AryanSaharan10) February 5, 2022