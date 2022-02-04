U-19 world cup: Done and dusted

Captain Dhull takes the game to Australia with 110 as India reach 4th straight final

U-19 world cup: Done and dusted

India recorded a dominant win over Australia to reach the U-19 World Cup final. Photo: BCCI

PTI

Coolidge (Antigua), Feb 3

Captain Yash Dhull gave a glimpse of his talent with a well-paced hundred to guide India to their fourth consecutive U-19 World Cup final with an emphatic 96-run win over Australia.

Dhull struck a sublime 110 in as many balls and shared a 204-run stand with his deputy Shaik Rasheed (94 off 108 balls) to fire India to a formidable 290/5 after opting to bat on Wednesday.

The Indian bowlers then performed their roles to perfection to bowl Australia out for 194 in 41.5 overs. Lachlan Shaw's fine 51 came too late in the day for Australia.

Pacers Rajvardhan Hangargekar (0/26) and Ravi Kumar (2/37) were impressive in the first powerplay before spinners Nishant Sindhu (2/25), Vicky Ostwal (3/42) and Kaushal Tambe (1/32) dominated the opposition in the middle overs.

Record four-time champions India face England in the final on Saturday and will be aiming to extend their dominance in the competition.

Comeback

India, the most successful team in tournament’s history, were hit by Covid-19 at the start of the competition, losing the likes of Dhull and Rasheed for two games but the depth in the squad ensured that they sailed to the knockout stage.

Chasing a stiff target, Australia lost their in-form opener Teague Wyllie cheaply when Ravi Kumar trapped him LBW with his first legitimate ball, a late inswinger into the right-hander.

Campbell Kellaway (30) and Corey Miller (38) forged a fluent 68-run stand before both perished in six balls, leaving Australia at 73/3. Left-arm spinner Ostwal took a return catch for his second wicket to make it 119/6 in 30 overs, shutting the door on the opposition.

Dhull was impressive with his captaincy too, introducing part-time offie Raghuvanshi ahead of the left-arm spinners, and Raghuvanshi got the breakthrough by trapping Miller.

Impressive Dhull

Earlier, India opted to put runs on the board after winning the toss, knowing it wasn't the easiest of pitches to bat on.

Australian pacers bowled well in the opening powerplay. Indian openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi (6 off 30) and Harnoor Singh (16 off 30) were overly cautious, and the Australians built up pressure. William Salzmann then bowled Raghuvanshi with a beauty that straightened after pitching. Harnoor tried to pull a rising ball on leg stump from Tobia Snell, only to glove it to the wicketkeeper, leaving India at 37/2 in the 13th over.

India's two best batters, Dhull and Rasheed, then got together to lift the team out of trouble. Playing only their third game of the tournament after both missed two due to Covid-19, Rasheed and Dhull showed maturity beyond their years to build the innings.

Dhull got a lot of runs square and behind the square, being very effective with deft late-cuts off the spinners. Rasheed, whose first boundary was an aerial straight drive, ended up with eight fours and a six. The straight six he hit late in his innings off Jack Nisbet took him into the 90s.

The pitch was on the slower side but Dhull rotated the strike with ease before accelerating to pick boundaries at will, collecting 10 fours and a six in total. He got to three figures with a two in the 45th over and pulled Tom Whitney for a six the very next ball. Rasheed missed a deserved hundred when he was caught at backward point off Nisbet.

Australia were sloppy in the field through the innings. Rasheed was dropped on 24 and Dhull on 74 got a reprieve after a run out chance.

With two set batters falling off successive balls, the flow was slightly disrupted before Nishant Sindhu (12 not out off 10), Dinesh Bana (20 not out off 4 balls) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (13 off 10) came up with the big shots. The 50th over, bowled by Tom Whitney, went for 27 runs. —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab polls: Denied ticket for grandson, Congress leader HS Hanspal joins AAP

2
Schools covid-19 scare

Telangana HC orders online classes till February 20

3
Nation

ISB placements: 270 companies make unprecedented 2066 acceptable job offers

4
Trending

Did humans live on Mars? First ever zircon crystal found in Africa gives new hope

5
Haryana

High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

6
Punjab

Group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada spreading anti-India feelings: Govt

7
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

8
Diaspora

India-born Devika Bhushan is California’s top doctor

9
Nation

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

10
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

Don't Miss

View All
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters’ fancy
Punjab Election

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Heartwarming: man helps blind friend experience live football match
Trending

Heartwarming: Man helps blind friend experience live football match

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra
Trending

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video

Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding

Top Stories

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...

Committed to MSP panel, EC has said it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Committed to MSP panel, EC has said it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators

America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators

Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Elderly woman seeks death sentence for convicted Tarn Taran Police inspector

Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Punjab polls 2022: In the battle for Amritsar, issues no political party is talking about

Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

SAD vows revamp of village infra

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh to repatriate doctors overstaying deputation

Facilities still not smart, fee hiked 20% at 32 Chandigarh parking lots

Panchkula stilt parking: Take necessary action after advice of experts, chief engineers told

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Election time & years of broken promises

Hussainpuri held for forging documents

153 cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve

Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

20K employees to perform poll duties

Maximum voters of dist in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

Surjit Singh Rakhra sweats it out to win back Samana