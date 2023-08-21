U20 world champ Antim Panghal targets Asian Games glory

New Delhi, August 20
Young wrestler Antim Panghal, who challenged stalwart Vinesh Phogat in the Asian Games trials, is determined to prove a point in the continental showpiece and the subsequent World Championships.
Panghal, who competes in the 53kg category, challenged Vinesh after the latter was handed a direct entry into the Asian Games squad by the Indian Olympic Association-instituted ad hoc committee, which is currently running the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
However, Vinesh withdrew from the Asian Games a few days back because of a knee injury for which she underwent a surgery in Mumbai, paving the way for Panghal’s inclusion in the Hangzhou-bound team.
“My joy was amplified when I learned that I’ve been selected for the Asian Games,” Panghal said today after returning from a phenomenal campaign at the U-20 World Championships in Amman, Jordan.
“I’m overjoyed with this opportunity. Now, my focus shifts to preparing for the Asian Games and the Seniors World Championship trials.”
The 19-year-old created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win back-to-back U20 world titles.
Savita, who won the gold medal in the 62kg category, has set her eyes on next year’s Paris Olympics. “I am really happy, it was a great journey. My next target is the Olympics. Next year, I will start competing in the seniors,” she said.
