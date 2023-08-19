U20 Wrestling world championships: Antim creates history by defending 53kg title

PTI

Amman (Jordan), August 18

Antim Panghal today created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win back-to-back U20 world titles as she defended her 53kg crown, combining her tremendous agility and strength for a stupendous feat.

Savita won her final by technical superiority. SAI

Antim, who hails from Hisar, dominated her Ukrainian rival Mariia Yefremova in her facile 4-0 win. She fought with such authority that she conceded only two points in the entire tournament.

Antim had become the first Indian woman grappler last year to win a junior world championships title and has already had a smooth transition to the senior circuit.

She did not give an inch to Yefremova, foiling her leg attacks with remarkable presence of mind. Antim was quick with her movements, and her double-leg attacks, employed with her tremendous strength, had the Ukrainian gasping. She sealed the bout with a right-leg attack which she converted into a take-down move.

Team title for women

Savita (62kg) also became a world champion as the Indian women won the team title for the first time. Priya Malik had won the 76kg title yesterday. Antim Kundu (65kg) won silver, while Reena (57kg), Arju (68kg) and Harshita (72kg) won bronze.

In the 62kg final, Savita set the mat on fire with a convincing technical superiority win over Venezuela’s Paola Montero Chirinos. The wrestler from Rohtak scored points at will. By the end of first period, Savita had raced to a 9-0 lead and finished contest soon after the start of the second period.

Antim Kundu did not look in her elements in her final, losing 2-9 to local favourite Eniko Elekes.

Reena took the 57kg bronze with a 9-4 win over Kazakhstan’s Shugyla Omirbek. She was leading 5-0 and survived last-minute drama to seal her place on the podium. Earlier in the day, she won two repechage rounds to get to the medal round.

Harshita brought curtains on India’s campaign in a befitting manner, pinning Emilia Creciun, her rival from Moldova.