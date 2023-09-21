UCL: Barcelona, Manchester City start with wins

Berlin, September 20

Barcelona’s Joao Felix, Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez and Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe all scored as their teams made winning starts in the Champions League. But the wildest celebrations of the night came in Rome, where Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel headed in the team’s equaliser in the fifth minute of injury time to earn a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid. It was the last action of the game. As the group stage began without either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since 2002-03, a 16-year-old almost scored on his competition debut for Barcelona. Lamine Yamal struck the side netting, then saw an effort saved by Antwerp goalkeeper Jean Butez after coming on as a substitute in Barcelona’s 5-0 win over the Belgian team. Manchester City started their title defence by coming from behind to beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 at home. Mbappe scored a penalty to break the deadlock as Paris Saint-Germain earned a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. AC Milan were held to 0-0 draw by Newcastle. AP