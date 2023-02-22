UCL: City get ready for Leipzig

Manchester, February 21
Jack Grealish might never put up the kind of cold, hard numbers that justify his status as English football’s first £100-million player.
For Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, weighing up the impact of Grealish goes far beyond simply counting up his goals and assists - though they are obviously welcome. It’s the control and balance Grealish brings to the City team which really stand out and it’s why, at the moment, the England winger is Guardiola’s go-to guy amid a turbulent period on and off the field for the club.
City resumes their bid for a first Champions League title with a Round-of-16 match-up with Leipzig, who hosts the first leg tomorrow.
Grealish was never a lock to play in these kind of big matches in his first season at City following that £100 million (then $139 million) move from Aston Villa in the offseason of 2021. Indeed, in the team’s run to an agonising elimination by Real Madrid in the semifinals, Grealish played in just two of City’s six knockout stage matches - both times as a second-half substitute. Now, he appears to be one of the first names on Guardiola’s team sheet. Grealish has started in City’s last seven games in the EPL and the last nine games in all competitions. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...