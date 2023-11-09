UCL: Goal machine Haaland at it again

Manchester, November 8

The Champions League is European club football’s most testing stage.

Try telling that to Erling Haaland. The Norway striker extended his record in the competition to 39 goals in 34 games as Manchester City advanced to the knockout round with a 3-0 win against Young Boys on Tuesday.

Haaland scored twice, including a brilliant long-range effort in the second half, to move him to within two of City great Sergio Aguero’s total of 41.

Erling Haaland scored a brace

Milan rally to beat PSG

Milan: AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud’s powerful header early in the second half secured a 2-1 Group F home victory over Paris St Germain in a pulsating match for the first win in this season’s competition by the Italian side.

Former Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar had put PSG ahead but their advantage lasted only three minutes before Rafael Leao netted an acrobatic equaliser and Giroud then sealed a precious victory just after the break in front of 75,649 at the San Siro.

Milan now have five points from four games in third behind second-placed PSG with six points. Leaders Borussia Dortmund have seven points after winning 2-0 earlier at home to Newcastle United who are bottom on four points.

Six-star Atletico

Madrid: Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata both struck twice to help thrash 10-man Celtic 6-0, sending the Spaniards top in Group E.

Atletico made a strong start and Griezmann opened the scoring in the sixth minute, slotting in a low shot from the edge of the box.

Celtic were then reduced to 10 men when forward Daizen Maeda received a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Atletico defender Mario Hermoso in the 23rd minute.

Meanwhile, a first-half goal by Ciro Immobile handed Lazio a 1-0 home win over Feyenoord to move Maurizio Sarri’s side up to second in the group. — Agencies

#Football