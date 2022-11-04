UCL: Good times greet AC Milan

Milan, November 3

It took nine years for seven-time European champions AC Milan to finally win their way back into the Champions League knockout rounds with a 4-0 victory over RB Salzburg.

Paris Saint-Germain’s quest for a first European title got potentially tougher because they are now unseeded in the Round of 16 draw Monday despite winning 2-1 at Juventus.

A stoppage-time goal for Benfica in a 6-1 win at Maccabi Haifa knocked the French champions off the top spot in Group H on an obscure seventh-tier tiebreaker rule — overall goals scored away from home.

PSG and their superstar strike force of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar can now land in a blockbuster pairing against Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Manchester City.

“It’s a problem for them, too. We’re not worried,” said PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Leipzig also advanced to the knockout stage by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0.

Juventus go to the Europa League despite earning just three points in total, the same as Maccabi Haifa, because they held the tiebreaker over the Israeli club.

Manchester City trailed at halftime before rallying to beat Sevilla 3-1 and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Copenhagen in Group G where all the final standings were resolved last week. — AP