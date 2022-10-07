UCL: Haaland show goes on

Geneva, October 6

Manchester City and Real Madrid marched on with a third straight win in the Champions League, and former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was fired by struggling Sevilla minutes after a 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund.

Paris Saint-Germain were held for the first time despite Lionel Messi’s fine opening goal in a 1-1 draw at Benfica.

Erling Haaland was needed on the field for only the first half yet still scored twice in what has become a routine rout for Man City this season, 5-0 at home to Copenhagen.

It is now five goals in three Champions League games and 19 in 12 club games overall for the relentless Norwegian forward.

Madrid are making less spectacular progress in defence of their title yet had 35 attempts on goal in holding off Shakhtar Donetsk for a 2-1 win. First-half goals from Madrid’s young Brazilian forwards, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, opened a five-point lead in Group F over Shakhtar before their return game in Poland next week.

Lopetegui’s exit from Sevilla, where he had won the Europa League title in 2020, seemed likely after only one win in seven La Liga games left the team 17th in the table.

PSG went to Benfica tied on six points and left tied on seven after a lively, well-matched game in Lisbon. Also in Group H, Juventus closed the gap on the leaders with a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa. — AP