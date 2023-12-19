UCL: Man City get Copenhagen, Barca face Napoli

NYON, December 18
Holders Manchester City will take on FC Copenhagen in the last 16 of the Champions League while Spanish heavyweights Barcelona will face Napoli as Monday’s draw in Nyon threw up few standout encounters.
Copenhagen, who twice met City’s rivals Manchester United in the group stage of the competition, will travel to Manchester again to face Pep Guardiola’s side.
The Danish team will have their work cut out against the champions, who won all six of their group stage matches and are on an unbeaten run of 20 games in European football. — Reuters
Round of 16 draw
Arsenal vs FC Porto
Barcelona vs Napoli
Real Sociedad vs PSG
Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan
Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven
Bayern Munich vs Lazio
Man City vs FC Copenhagen
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
