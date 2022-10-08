UEFA Europa League: United back on track, Gunners on fire

London, October 7
Manchester United overcame an early deficit to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League and begin the healing process after a humiliating derby loss in the Premier League.
Seeking some respite in Cyprus following a 6-3 loss at Manchester City on Sunday, United fell behind to a goal on the counterattack by Iran striker Karim Ansarifard in the 34th minute.
Second-half substitutes made the difference for United. Marcus Rashford equalised in the 53rd with a curling shot from just inside the area before he produced a deft flick to fellow replacement Anthony Martial, who cut inside and shot low inside the near post in the 63rd.
“I think the subs really had an impact today and that is really good,” United manager Erik ten Hag said. “That makes the team stronger.”
Cristiano Ronaldo had a rare start for United and struck the post from close range before driving in a cross that Rashford converted for his second goal in the 84th.
Nikolas Panagiotou replied a minute later for Omonia to ensure a tense finish.
It was a second victory in three Group E games for United, who are three points behind Real Sociedad — a 2-0 winners at 10-man Sheriff Tiraspol. Sociedad have a maximum nine points.
Arsenal earned a second a straight win by beating Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt 3-0 at home after a dominant start that saw Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding score in the opening half hour. Substitute Gabriel Jesus then set up the third by dancing his way through defenders along the byline before feeding Fabio Vieira for a simple finish in the 85th.
The game between Union Berlin and Swedish team Malmo was halted for about 30 minutes in the second half after Berlin fans set off multiple fireworks that landed on the field. Berlin won 1-0 despite having a player sent off.
Roma’s inconsistent performances continued after Jose Mourinho’s team let a lead slip and lost 2-1 at home to Real Betis. — AP
