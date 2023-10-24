 Ultimate spin ball, one that even we never saw coming, Bishan Singh Bedi's family says on his death : The Tribune India

Ultimate spin ball, one that even we never saw coming, Bishan Singh Bedi's family says on his death

The former cricketer passes away at the age of 77 on Monday

Bishan Singh Bedi. Photo: Instagram/angadbedi



PTI

New Delhi, October 24

Bishan Singh Bedi has bowled them over with the ultimate spin ball. His family did not see it coming.

This is how the Indian cricketing great's family is feeling a day after his death as they paid tribute to the legend who left for his celestial abode after living an inspiring life.   

The family felt that the left-arm spinner foxed the batters throughout his career and he kept the character till the end.

"Isn't it completely in Dad's character to bowl us over with the ultimate spin ball, one that even we never saw coming," the family said in a statement in honour of Bedi, one of the greatest left-arm spinners of all time.

"Every day of his life was spent in devotion to his family and faith, and in service to his Waheguru. He epitomised living a life that was Nirbhau-Nirvair and we are comforted in knowing that he is with His Beloved now.

"Dad, we were blessed to have you as our fearless leader. We will strive to live by your motto - to observe and absorb. Keep guiding us from the great beyond."  

Photo: Instagram/angadbedi

        

The family described Bedi as a "fearless leader" and one who has inspired many generations through his life.

Former India captain Bedi, who played 67 Tests between 1967 and 1979 and took 266 wickets, died at his home here on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 77.

"While we are in shock and overcome with grief, we find solace in knowing that he lived a rich, fearless and full life that inspired many. We are moved by each and every message of love we have received, publicly and personally," the statement read.

"Thank you to everyone for celebrating his grit, humour and giant heart. It is heartwarming to see how many generations Dad inspired through his life," said the statement sent by Anju, Angad, Neha and others, including Bedi's daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia.

