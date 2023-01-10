Umran Malik clocks 156 kmph against Sri Lanka, betters record as India’s fastest bowler

ANI
Guwahati, January 10
India’s pace sensation Umran Malik set the speed gun on fire after bowling a 156 kmph delivery in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday.
Malik bettered his own record of becoming the fastest Indian pacer. The speedster bowled the delivery in his second over (14th over of the inning) of his first spell.
The right-arm pacer clocked in 155 kmph on the speed radar in the first T20I against Sri Lanka to become the fastest Indian bowler overshadowing Jasprit Bumrah’s record. The Jammu-born pacer surpassed Bumrah’s record of 153.36 kph to earn the tag of being the fastest Indian bowler.
However, Malik has attained speeds greater than 155 kmph. He clocked in 156.9 kmph while playing in the IPL 2022 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Daredevils. The delivery was the second fastest of IPL 2022 just behind Lockie Ferguson’s 157.3 kmph delivery.
Virat Kohli’s 45th ODI century and half-centuries from the Indian openers propelled India to their 22nd 300-plus ODI total against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series.
Shubhman Gill (70) and Rohit Sharma (83) laid a perfect platform for the Indian batters as they stitched a 143-run opening stand. Virat’s 113 made sure that India did not lose momentum as KL Rahul (39) and Shreyas Iyer (28) chipped in with useful cameos as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 373 runs.
