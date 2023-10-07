Unable to win medal, Bajrang Punia storms out

PTI

Hangzhou, October 6

Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia cut a sorry figure as he stormed out of the Asian Games wrestling arena after a humiliating defeat in the 65kg freestyle third-place match here today.

His hurried exit was in stark contrast to the other three bronze-winning Indian grapplers who showed some contentment, if not pure excitement.

Bajrang, who entered the Asiad after getting exemption from the selection trials, suffered embarrassing defeats to make a medal-less exit from Hangzhou.

However, Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Sonam Malik (65kg) and Kiran (76kg) clinched a bronze medal each.

After a defeat on technical superiority against Kaiki Yamaguhci of Japan, Bajrang refused to speak to the media.

An under-prepared Bajrang, who spent a major part of this year protesting, began with two easy wins but was clueless against the formidable Iranian Rahman Amouzadkhalili and Yamaguchi.

