Unavailability of DRS following technical glitch during T20I match robs India of David Miller's wicket

Chandigarh, December 15
Team India defeated South Africa in the third and final T20I by 106 runs in Johannesburg on Thursday.
During the match, India, however, lost the opportunity to claim South African batter David Miller’s wicket in the ninth over with temporary unavailability of the DRS system to be blamed.
After the seventh over of South Africa’s innings, the DRS became temporarily unavailable as the local broadcaster SuperSport suffered a technical glitch.
Shortly after, on the fourth ball of the ninth over, Ravindra Jadeja and others made a strong appeal for a caught-behind, which was turned down by the umpire.
Deciding to go upstairs for a review, Team India was reminded of the unavailability of the review, much to their chagrin.
Later, the replays confirmed that there was a clear deflection off Miller’s bat before the wicketkeeper took the catch.
This is not the first time that SuperSport has come under fire. During India’s tour of South Africa in 2021-22, cricketers Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin had expressed their annoyance with SuperSport on the stump mic after a few reviews did not go their way.
Luckily for India, Miller could not save the day for Africa and India tied the 3-match series 1-1, with the first match abandoned due to rain.
