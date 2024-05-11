Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen reach Europa final

Leverkusen, May 10

Bayer Leverkusen had a double reason to celebrate in stoppage time on Thursday.

Not only did they reach the Europa League final and keep their treble bid on course but substitute Josip Stanisic’s late goal preserved their remarkable unbeaten record as Leverkusen rescued a 2-2 draw against Roma.

Both had seemed at risk during the semifinal second leg after two Leandro Paredes penalties had made it 2-0 on the night and 2-2 on aggregate. But an own goal by Roma defender Gianluca Mancini eight minutes from time and Stanisic’s equaliser saw Leverkusen stretch their unbeaten streak to 49 matches.

Leverkusen advanced 4-2 on aggregate and will face another Italian team on May 22 in Dublin after Atalanta beat Marseille 3-0 to advance 4-1 on aggregate.

“It’s pure goosebumps!” Granit Xhaka said. “You dream of an atmosphere like this. You dream of games like this. As a kid, you want to be in these games and then when you equalize just before the end and get to the final, it’s incredible.” — AP