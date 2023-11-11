 Under-fire Babar feeling no captaincy pressure : The Tribune India

Babar Azam



KOLKATA, November 10

Pakistan’s Babar Azam does not think the burden of captaincy has affected his batting at the World Cup and is not losing sleep over whether he will keep the job after the showpiece event.

The 1992 champions are fifth on the points table and face a virtually impossible task to make the semifinals when they take on holders England, who have already been eliminated, in their final group match tomorrow.

Pakistan must not only match New Zealand’s five wins from nine matches but also need to massively improve their net run-rate to make the knockout stage.

If they bat first, Babar’s team will have to beat England by at least 287 runs to leapfrog New Zealand into the last-four. While chasing, they need to win with 284 balls to spare. Both the scenarios look highly unlikely, and speculation is rife over whether Babar would retain the captaincy after their campaign.

He sought to steer clear of any speculation, however, and said his focus was solely on finishing their group stage on a winning note at Eden Gardens. “Once we go back to Pakistan ... we will see what happens,” the 29-year-old said today. “Right now, I am not focusing on this. My focus is on the next match.”

Babar entered the World Cup as the top-ranked ODI batter but his average of 40.28 is behind three of his teammates, while several former players have found his leadership uninspiring.

His highest score of 74 came in their shock loss to Afghanistan but Babar denied that the captaincy was affecting his form with the bat.

“I have been captaining my team for the last three years and I have never felt pressure,” he said. “I have not performed the way I should have in the World Cup, that’s why people are saying that I am under pressure. Over the last two-and-a-half or three years I was the one who was performing for the side and leading the team.” — Reuters

Malan’s last game for England?

Kolkata: Dawid Malan will not be surprised if tomorrow’s match against Pakistan proves to be his last for England, who might opt for a 50-over reset following their dismal World Cup title defence, the opening batter said today. The debacle has prompted demands for a complete overhaul of the 50-over side, and Malan knows age is not on his side even though he has been England’s best batter in the tournament.

“I guess I’m in a unique situation being the second oldest in this team,” the 36-year-old said. “I don’t know what my future holds, whether that will be my choice or the team’s choice. Tomorrow could be the last game of cricket for England for me and it could still be the start of another journey. Who knows? We’ll only find out when the dust settles.” Reuters

