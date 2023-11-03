Under-fire Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf likely to get extension

PTI

Karachi, November 3

Under-fire Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf is expected to get an extension from the caretaker government led by Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar.

Sources informed that PM Kakar held a meeting with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Thursday and asked the all-rounder to work with the Zaka-led PCB.

“The caretaker PM wanted Shahid to contribute to Pakistan cricket and work with the existing set-up but the all-rounder conveyed his reservations about working with the current managing committee,” one source told PTI.

The four-months given to the present managing committee to hold elections for a new board of governors and a new chairman will expire on November 5 but the PM, who is the chief patron of PCB, has the authority to give an extension through the ministry of inter-provincial coordination ministry.

Another well-informed source said that Zaka had been using his political and business connections to get an extension and he had got messages through to the PM that he be given more time since all decisions around the Pakistan team were taken by his predecessor Najam Sethi, who was replaced in July.

“Zaka has told the powers that be that he couldn’t make any changes or take strong decisions because of the Asia Cup and World Cup for which selections and appointments were already made by Sethi,” he said.

The source said that the caretaker PM had been sent a summary by the ministry of sports and he would take a decision in the next 24 hours on whether to retain the current managing committee or appoint a new interim set-up in the board.

If Zaka stays and with the Test tour to Australia coming up, indications are clear that he will be going for a new captain and new team management.

A lot depends on whether Pakistan, through some miracle, manages to reach the semifinals of the World Cup.

Another source said that one also couldn’t rule out chances of Shahid Afridi being named interim PCB chairman.

With general elections announced for February 8, it is expected that whoever forms the new government will bring his people into the PCB.

