United in grief: Lose 0-1 to bow out along with Sevilla; Madrid stay perfect with six wins

Paris, December 13

The Champions League proved too tough for Manchester United and Sevilla. Now, even the consolation Europa League spot is out of reach.

Both teams were eliminated from the European competition Tuesday night to finish bottom of their groups.

Three-time winners United needed to beat Bayern Munich at home and hope for a favourable result in the other Group A game but lost 1-0 to the six-time winners.

United’s Bruno Fernandes cuts a sorry figure against Bayern Munich. REUTERS

Instead, unheralded Danish side Copenhagen qualified in second place after beating Turkish team Galatasaray 1-0 at home. Galatasaray finished third to qualify for the Europa League knockout round.

Earlier, defending Europa League champions Sevilla — who have won the Europa League seven times — lost 1-2 at Lens to finish bottom of Group B as the French team finished third.

Fans started leaving 10 minutes before the end at Old Trafford and others booed United’s players at the final whistle to heap the pressure on manager Erik Ten Hag.

Italian champions Napoli advanced to the last-16 after beating Portuguese side Braga 2-0 at home to finish second in Group C, which had already been won by Real Madrid.

African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen, who last season helped Napoli to their first Italian league title in 33 years, got Napoli’s second goal to continue his return to form.

There was a rare sight when veteran Croatia midfielder Luka Modric — the 2018 men’s Ballon d’Or winner — missed a penalty as Madrid fell behind but won 3-2 at Union Berlin. Forward Joselu scored twice as record 14-time champions Madrid finished with a perfect record. Braga finished third to reach the Europa League playoff.

Inter Milan and Real Sociedad drew 0-0. — AP