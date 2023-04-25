United set up FA Cup final against Man City

London, April 24

Victor Lindelof swept home the winning penalty kick against Brighton to set up a first all-Manchester FA Cup final that could have so much more at stake than just the chance to win football’s oldest competition.

For Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, it could cap a very encouraging first year under the Dutch manager with a second major trophy — after winning the League Cup — and a statement of intent for next season. For Manchester City, it could be the second leg of a historic treble that would emulate United’s feat in 1999.

Given the fan rivalry and City’s dominance over the past decade, the Wembley showdown is sure to be laced with tension. “We will give everything and when I say everything, that is everything,” ten Hag said after United beat Brighton 7-6 on penalty kicks in their semifinal game at Wembley following a 0-0 draw through extra time. — AP

Napoli beat Juventus

Rome: Napoli could seal their first Serie A title in more than three decades next weekend. A stoppage-time goal from Giacomo Raspadori earned the runaway Italian leaders a 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday. “Juve created a lot of problems, but we believed to the very end,” Raspadori said. The victory moved Napoli 17 points ahead of second-placed Lazio. If Napoli beat Salernitana at home on Saturday and Inter Milan prevent Lazio from winning at the San Siro a day later, Napoli will have clinched the title with six rounds to spare. Ap