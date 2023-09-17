United they fall

LONDON, September 16

Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland scored second-half goals as Manchester City fought back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 at the London Stadium today and move back top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers had taken them to the summit, but City stormed back in the second half of a pulsating game to secure the three points. City should have gone ahead in the seventh minute, but a goal-line clearance by Tomas Soucek and a good save from Alphonse Areola kept the game scoreless.

Manchester United suffered a humbling 1-3 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion and have picked up three defeats in the first five matches of a league campaign for the first time since 1989-90. After another tumultuous week in Manchester, with Brazilian forward Antony facing assault allegations and England winger Jadon Sancho’s issues with coach Erik ten Hag still playing out, the club needed matters on the pitch to lift their supporters. — Reuters

City’s Erling Haaland bagged a goal again. REUTERS

#England #London