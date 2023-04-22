United they fall: Sevilla top Manchester United in Europa League

London, April 21

Six-time champions Sevilla eliminated Manchester United from the Europa League after a 3-0 victory in the second leg of their quarterfinal.

United had beaten Barcelona and Real Betis earlier in Europe’s second-tier competition but couldn’t keep up with Sevilla — currently 13th in the La Liga.

Forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice and Sevilla advanced to the semifinals 5-2 on aggregate after last week’s 2-2 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford.

Sevilla will face Juventus in the last-four following the Italian team’s 1-1 draw at Sporting in Lisbon for a 2-1 aggregate victory.

In the Italian capital, Roma forward Paulo Dybala scored in the 89th minute against Feyenoord, and Stephan El Shaarawy and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini scored in extra time for the Italian team to win 4-1 and advance to the semifinals on a 4-2 aggregate score. Roma will face Leverkusen in the last-4 after the German club beat Union Saint-Gilloise 4-1 to advance 5-2 on aggregate.

In the Europa Conference League, West Ham got two goals from Michail Antonio to rout Gent 4-1 and reach the semifinals of a European competition for a second straight year. The teams were locked at 1-1 after the first leg. — AP