United unable to arrest slide; Spurs on a roll

London, December 23
Manchester United’s scoring woes continued in a 2-0 loss at West Ham United in the Premier League today, with Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus netting second-half goals.
United have now failed to score in their last four games in all competitions — that hasn’t happened since 1992 — and in five of their last six matches. Rasmus Hojlund, the club’s $82 million off-season signing, was hauled off in the 57th minute as his Premier League drought extended to 14 games.
Spurs move into top-4
Tottenham Hotspur ended Everton’s excellent run with a typically entertaining, high risk-reward 2-1 home victory that capped their own impressive December and took them back into the top four. Goals by Richarlison and Son Heung-min had Spurs 2-0 up inside 20 minutes. — Reuters
