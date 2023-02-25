United’s Brazilian flair too much for Barcelona

Manchester, February 24
With a sweeping first-time shot, Antony fired Manchester United to a rousing 2-1 win over Barcelona.
The comeback victory at Old Trafford sent United into the Europa League Round of 16 and kept manager Erik ten Hag’s four-pronged trophy hunt on track.
Antony might have silenced a few critics, too.
“He is brave, he is fearless,” ten Hag said of the Brazil forward who cost United $95 million for his transfer from Ajax last summer.
With United trailing 1-0 at halftime and heading out of the tournament, Antony came off the bench to turn the match around. His 73rd-minute strike completed a come-from-behind win and provided further evidence that ten Hag’s team is a rising force in Europe.
“We lacked that calm and patience and started the second half really bad,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said. “Small details. We could have been more intense.”
While ten Hag is looking forward to the next round, his former club Ajax is out after a 3-1 loss at Union Berlin.
Roma, meanwhile, recovered from a 1-0 first-leg loss at RB Salzburg to win 2-0 at Stadio Olimpico. Angel Di Maria scored a hat-trick as Juventus advanced in the Europa League playoffs by beating Nantes 3-0. Juventus will face Freiburg in the Round of 16. — AP
