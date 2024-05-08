United’s Ten Hag undeterred after Crystal Palace thumping

LONDON, May 7

Manchester United’s woes this season were laid bare again in their 4-0 Premier League hammering by Crystal Palace on Monday, but manager Erik Ten Hag believes he is the right man to fix a team that is limping to the end of the campaign.

United had several injury issues ahead of the game and were forced to play midfielder Casemiro at centre-back, where he was exposed on a number of occasions as Palace’s mobile front three pulled their visitors apart.

It leaves United in eighth with three league games remaining and facing several unwanted records.

They currently have a club record number of losses (13) in a Premier League season and have already faced their most shots (618) in a single campaign. If they let in three more goals this term they will set a new mark for their most conceded in a campaign.

“I will keep fighting, I have prepared the team in the best way I can,” Ten Hag said. “It (the performance) was not good enough.” — Reuters

