United’s Ten Hag undeterred after Crystal Palace thumping

LONDON, May 7
Manchester United’s woes this season were laid bare again in their 4-0 Premier League hammering by Crystal Palace on Monday, but manager Erik Ten Hag believes he is the right man to fix a team that is limping to the end of the campaign.
United had several injury issues ahead of the game and were forced to play midfielder Casemiro at centre-back, where he was exposed on a number of occasions as Palace’s mobile front three pulled their visitors apart.
It leaves United in eighth with three league games remaining and facing several unwanted records.
They currently have a club record number of losses (13) in a Premier League season and have already faced their most shots (618) in a single campaign. If they let in three more goals this term they will set a new mark for their most conceded in a campaign.
“I will keep fighting, I have prepared the team in the best way I can,” Ten Hag said. “It (the performance) was not good enough.” — Reuters
