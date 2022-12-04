Unnati scripts history at Asian Jr C’ships

New Delhi, December 3
Rising shuttler Unnati Hooda today became the first Indian to enter the under-17 women’s singles final of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Nothaburi, Thailand, after beating Japan’s Mion Yokouchi in straight games.
Unnati won 21-8 21-17 over her Japanese rival in the semifinals. She faces Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand in the gold medal match tomorrow.
In the men’s U-15 singles semifinals, Anish Thoppani stunned second seed Lee Yu-Jui of Chinese Taipei 18-21 21-12 21-12. The U-17 men’s doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat also moved into the final after beating Chinese Taipei’s Chi-Ruei Chiu and Shao Hua Chiu 21-15 21-19.
