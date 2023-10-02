 Unpredictable Pakistan need openers and spinners to raise the game : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Unpredictable Pakistan need openers and spinners to raise the game

Unpredictable Pakistan need openers and spinners to raise the game

Pakistan’s pace attack remains a potent force; batting relies heavily on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Unpredictable Pakistan need openers and spinners to raise the game

Photo for representation. AP/PTI



PTI

Hyderabad, October 2

One can never write off Pakistan in a global event and that will be the case again when Babar Azam and company head into the ODI World Cup in India on the back of an inconsistent run.

Not so long ago, Pakistan were looking like a well-rounded unit but their Asia Cup campaign has exposed the chinks in their armour.

Playing in India will give the players the chance to become national heroes overnight. Pakistan open their tournament campaign against the Netherlands here on October 6.

Here is the SWOT analysis of the most unpredictable team in world cricket: 

STRENGTH

Despite the injury to Naseem Shah, Pakistan's pace attack remains a potent force. The ball tends to swings in the powerplay at most venues in India and Shaheen would be aiming to exploit that including against India in Ahmedabad on October 14.

His new ball partner in Naseem's absence remains undecided but the choice is likely to be between the seriously quick Haris Rauf and the seasoned Hasan Ali, who is making a comeback.

The batting relies heavily on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and they both looked in sublime touch in the opening warm-up against New Zealand here on Friday.  It could be a legacy defining campaign for Babar who would aim to lead from the front.

WEAKNESSES

The absence of Naseem has definitely created a window of opportunity for the opposition batters. Shaheen and Naseem are relentless with the new ball and rivals have to deal with only one half of the destructive duo.

Rauf, who usually comes in to bowl as first change, opened the bowling against New Zealand but did not look as effective despite his express pace. There will be added pressure on Hasan who is likely to be targeted by rival teams in all phase of the game considering his medium pace.

The opening combination of Imam Ul Haq and Fakhar Zaman also don't inspire a lot of confidence. Big match batter Zaman needs to overcome his inconsistency while Imam, who has a 50 plus average in 66 ODIs, needs to bat a higher strike rate than his current 82.18.

The form of spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz is also a concern.

 OPPORTUNITIES

The tournament presents a massive opportunity to the likes of Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed and Salman Agha. However, not all three are expected to feature in the playing eleven at the same time.

Shakeel, who has proved his mettle in Test cricket averaging a staggering 87.50 in seven games, is yet to make the same impact in the 50-over format. He looked good against New Zealand in the warm-up and will be hoping that more chances comes his way. 

Middle-order batters Iftikhar and Agha will be expected to chip in with part-time off-spin over the course of the long tournament.

THREAT

As vice-captain Shadab Khan pointed in the media interaction on Sunday, the last thing Pakistan need is another injured squad member. Naseem's loss has disturbed the balance of the bowling attack and they can't ill-afford another key player on the sidelines. Pakistan have the tendency to self-implode and they will need to be wary of that. 

 

#Cricket #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP questions Punjab Governor on liquor smuggling from Chandigarh to state

2
World

Close associate of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed gunned down in Karachi

3
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

4
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

5
Punjab

Punjab has received over Rs 50,000 crore investments in 18 months: CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Sports asian games

Twin gold: ‘Toor’ de force, dominant Sable headline India’s track and field show

7
Himachal

Chitkul in Himachal’s Kinnaur adjudged best tourism village of the year

8
Punjab

Bodies of 3 minor sisters stuffed in trunk found in Punjab's Jalandhar

9
India

India, US 'desirable, optimal' partners: EAM S Jaishankar vows to take ties to different level

10
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63 pc of Bihar's population: Caste survey

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

The survey says Yadavs are the largest in terms of populatio...

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining c...

Rahul in Amritsar, to visit Golden Temple

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

Though declared a ‘personal visit’, it comes at a time when ...

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

22 fire tenders pressed into service; no casualties reported

Bodies of 3 minor sisters stuffed in trunk found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Bodies of 3 minor sisters stuffed in trunk found in Punjab's Jalandhar

The police suspect the children were murdered by their fathe...


Cities

View All

Rahul in Amritsar, to visit Golden Temple

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

Rahul Gandhi is welcome to Golden Temple, but he should not forget damage Congress did to Sikhs, says Harsimrat Badal

Armed persons loot 1.4-kg gold worth Rs 76 lakh from jeweller in Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi to visit Golden Temple amid Sukhpal Khaira row

Drug peddlers held with 1.6-kg heroin in Amritsar

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

Work on temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra starts today

20 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer in France

Chandigarh sees 6% rise in GST collection to Rs 219 crore

Dera Bassi girl dies of suspected dengue

Suspected ISIS terrorist Shanawaz arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi police arrest suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz

Delhi's Roshanara Club where cricket met cinema via 'Gandhi'

Woman constable dies by suicide in south Delhi's Mehrauli

Delhi’s Partition Museum draws visitors in droves

Former Chandigarh MP Pawan Bansal replaced by Delhi leader Ajay Maken as AICC treasurer

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

This Nawanshahr school has all infra, but no staff to teach

Monsoon fury: 18K acres affected, ‘zero’ paddy produce expected in 15 Sultanpur Lodhi villages

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign: Public participation must to maintain cleanliness in city, says Jalandhar civic body official

Theatre stages comeback in Jalandhar with Punjabi play

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, rights panel tells MC

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, Punjab Human Rights Commission tells Ludhiana MC

Cleanliness drives mark Gandhi Jayanti in city

Waterlogging key concern in parts of Atam Nagar, Model Town Extension

Man held with 1.5-kg opium

Four booked for thrashing, issuing threats to two sisters

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

AAP ignoring SC community: NSCA

Bizmen making beeline for investment in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Talent show at Multani Mal Modi college in Patiala

IPSC cricket tournament kicks off