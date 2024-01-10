‘Unsatisfactory’: ICC’s rating for Newlands pitch

DUBAI, January 9
The pitch in Cape Town, where India beat South Africa inside five sessions of a Test match last week, has incurred one demerit point after being rated “unsatisfactory”, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said today.
The Newlands contest lasted 642 balls with India registering a series-levelling victory in the shortest-ever Test in which there has been a winner, beating Australia’s 656-ball victory over South Africa in 1932. South Africa captain Dean Elgar, playing his farewell match, and India counterpart Rohit Sharma both felt the pitch was below-standard and many would feel the venue got away with a rather light punishment.
“The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on,” match referee Chris Broad said in an ICC statement. — Reuters
